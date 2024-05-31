StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

