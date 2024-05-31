StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

