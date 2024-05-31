StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:IPW opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.70. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

