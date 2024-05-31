StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

TWOU stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 37.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 58,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 131.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 2U by 33.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

