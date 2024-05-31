Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 2,543 put options.

CHGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 518,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Chegg has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Chegg by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 394,714 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 185.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 191,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

