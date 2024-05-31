Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Walgreens Boots Alliance Put Options (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 55,085 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,174 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

