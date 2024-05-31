Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (A, ALA, BCM, BRZE, BURL, CMG, COST, CRM, DELL, DG)

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 31st:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $252.00 to $274.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$71.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$78.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $777.00 to $850.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $765.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $330.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $97.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $137.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $117.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $315.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $458.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$157.00 to C$159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$142.00 to C$156.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $544.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $250.00 to $210.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

