Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (A, ALA, BCM, BRZE, BURL, CMG, COST, CRM, DELL, DG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 31st:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its target price increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $252.00 to $274.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$71.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$78.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $777.00 to $850.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $765.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $330.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $97.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $137.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $117.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $315.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $458.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$157.00 to C$159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$142.00 to C$156.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $544.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $250.00 to $210.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.