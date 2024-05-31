STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

