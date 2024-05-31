Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 10.7 %

VEEV traded down $20.84 on Friday, hitting $173.35. 1,598,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,032. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.36 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.