StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director David F. Hoffmeister Buys 22,500 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

StepStone Group Trading Down 3.2 %

StepStone Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. 539,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,712. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

