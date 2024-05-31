Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 275000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Stelmine Canada Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Stelmine Canada

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

Further Reading

