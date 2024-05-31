Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.90 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $139.90 million and $2.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation.

