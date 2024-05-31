Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.32 and last traded at $77.71. Approximately 2,524,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,189,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 75.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

