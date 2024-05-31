Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.63

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 28364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

