SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

