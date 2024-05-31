SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.83.
About SSE
