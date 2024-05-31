SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

