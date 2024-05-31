SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 756,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.