SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,315,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 6,771,592 shares.The stock last traded at $91.83 and had previously closed at $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 67,818 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

