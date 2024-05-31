Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 8,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,181. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,713,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,476 shares of company stock valued at $219,783. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

