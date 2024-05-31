Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Issue $0.57 Dividend

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5687 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Sonova Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 11,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sonova has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $66.13.
Sonova Company Profile
