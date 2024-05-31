Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Issue $0.57 Dividend

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5687 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Sonova Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 11,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sonova has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.