Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Christine Bennett Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$24.01 ($16.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,010.00 ($16,006.67).

Christine Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Christine Bennett 2,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Christine Bennett bought 1,100 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.52 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of A$31,373.10 ($20,915.40).

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

