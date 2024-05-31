Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Christine Bennett Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$24.01 ($16.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,010.00 ($16,006.67).
Christine Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, Christine Bennett 2,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Christine Bennett bought 1,100 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.52 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of A$31,373.10 ($20,915.40).
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Unexpected AI Innovators Transforming Their Sectors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.