Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in May

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 1,042,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Snam Price Performance
SNMRY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 64,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Snam has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.06.
About Snam
