Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in May

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 1,042,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 64,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Snam has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Get Snam alerts:

About Snam

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.