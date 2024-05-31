Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 1.3%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.01 and last traded at C$11.01. Approximately 80,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 94,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

SGR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.42.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

