Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director Sells $2,295,836.91 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.