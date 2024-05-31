Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 246,389 Shares

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $10.52 on Friday. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
