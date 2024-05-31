Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 244,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

