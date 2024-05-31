Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 9.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 169,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 441,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $919.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,591,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 85,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Sinclair by 36.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 538,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sinclair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

