Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,643,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 23,006,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLCMF remained flat at C$2.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

