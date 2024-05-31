Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,643,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 23,006,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
CLCMF remained flat at C$2.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
