Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 546867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,999 shares of company stock worth $420,431. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

