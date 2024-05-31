Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 6.8%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 111,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 741,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $840.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $169,588.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,882.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,111,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,922,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $21,693,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

