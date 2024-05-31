Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $57.80. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

