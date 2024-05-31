Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CEO Buys $479,750.00 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shutterstock Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

