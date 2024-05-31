Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Declines By 53.8%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLGS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. WANG & LEE GROUP has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

