Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Grows By 37.8%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 0.1 %

VEOEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.6638 dividend. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

