Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 38.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Down 0.3 %

UCBJY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,670. UCB has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

