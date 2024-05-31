Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases By 50.9%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
