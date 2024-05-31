Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases By 50.9%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

