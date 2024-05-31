Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 41.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toto Stock Performance

Shares of Toto stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Toto has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

