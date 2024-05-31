Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 45.3%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.