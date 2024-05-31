Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 45.3%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thunderbird Entertainment Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.