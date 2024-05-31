Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Rises By 42.9%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $1.96 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

