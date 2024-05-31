Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Decreases By 27.9%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.
Stelco Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of STZHF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. Stelco has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.
Stelco Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.