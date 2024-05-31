Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Decreases By 27.9%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.

Stelco Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of STZHF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. Stelco has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

