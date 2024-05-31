Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Increases By 21.7%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Starpharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Starpharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starpharma
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.