Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Increases By 21.7%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Starpharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

