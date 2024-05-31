Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Drops By 57.7%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 224,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.12. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. On average, research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.