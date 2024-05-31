Short Interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Drops By 29.9%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
