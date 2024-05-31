Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Declines By 99.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,534. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

