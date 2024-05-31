Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Declines By 99.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,534. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
