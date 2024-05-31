Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declines By 92.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFTP stock remained flat at $17.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

