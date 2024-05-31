Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Expands By 29.0%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.
Powell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.
Insider Activity at Powell Industries
In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
