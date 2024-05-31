Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Rises By 99.3%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 150,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

