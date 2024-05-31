Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Decreases By 69.1%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Neuronetics

Neuronetics Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 671,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,231. The company has a market cap of $57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,834 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.