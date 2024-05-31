Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Drops By 29.5%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.38. 1,804,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.