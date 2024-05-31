Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Drops By 17.3%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -299.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $334,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 334,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,584.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

